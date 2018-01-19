Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

by Staff reporter
THE Zanu-PF youth league will this week launch the much-hyped #EDhasMyVote campaign to drum up support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the elections to be held in the next few months.

Youth league national political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said preparations for the launch were at an advanced stage and that the party had printed enough regalia for the campaign.

Tsenengamu spoke as former Defence minister and Zanu-PF politburo member, Sydney Sekeramayi, urged party members to desist from spreading gossip and falsehoods, saying this would destroy the ruling party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Addressing scores of party members during an inter-district meeting at Zanu-PF offices in Marondera on Saturday, Sekeramayi likened the effects of gossiping to the deadly foot-and-mouth disease which affects livestock.

He urged supporters to forge a united front to ensure the party wins the elections.

"Let us unite and be strong. I said it, that there is what we call political foot-and-mouth disease, whereby people spread lies about others. Let us be truthful. For example, if one is told something that someone has said this, confront that someone and ask him so that we all thrive on truthfulness. The truth will give us enough power, elections are around the corner," Sekeramayi said

He also urged party members to mobilise more people to go and register to vote following the extension of the biometric voter registration deadline.

Source - newsday
