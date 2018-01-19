Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF members have been urged to take advantage of the three-week window afforded by the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) mop-up exercise after it emerged that some party members mistook the issuance of electronic party cards with voter registration.It is believed that there were some party members who mistakenly believed that electronic party cards issued by the party automatically meant registration under the BVR programme.Politiburo member and Principal of Chitepo School of ideology Munyaradzi Machacha said the anomaly was prevalent in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central.