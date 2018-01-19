Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

by Staff reporter
Former War veterans minister Tshinga Dube has expressed confidence that Zanu-PF will romp to victory come 2018 under its new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The statements by Dube come at a time when Mnangagwa recently announced that elections will be held in five to six months' time in a free and fair environment where international observers will also be allowed to observe.

Dube told the Southern News that he was confident that his party was going to prevail over its rivals who appear disorganised.

"We are going to win, we are very confident as a party that we are going to win outright, there is no doubt about that," Dube said.

"Of course, it's a competition and anything can happen but looking at our preparedness as a party and how organised we are, it's clear that we are set for an outright win."

Asked if his confidence was emanating from the fact that Zanu-PF's long time headache, MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai's health was failing, Dube said: "We don't look at what happens in other parties, we look at what we have done that can make the electorate vote us back into power."

Dube, who has been working tirelessly for his Makokoba constituency, also said he was going to beat hands down those who will challenge him for the parliamentary seat.

MDC deputy president Thokozani Khupe is said to be mooting her return to the constituency that she once led at some point, in a development that might lead to an epic battle between her and Dube.

"If Khupe is the one who will be challenging me here let her come, trust me, I will beat her. That I am very confident of."

Source - Daily News

