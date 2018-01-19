Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe family in school land grab

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER President Robert Mugabe's family is embroiled in a nasty fight over land in Borrowdale, which reportedly belongs to a Harare private school owned by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ), which former First Lady Grace Mugabe reportedly grabbed when her husband was still in power.

Eaglesvale Senior School has now renewed its fight for the large piece of land donated to it by RCZ close to 40 years ago and registered under the Eaglesvale Daisyfield Trust (EDT).

The land, measuring 23 hectares, runs from where Borrowdale Road intersects with Harare Drive to where it intersects with Crowhill Road and Helensvale shopping centre, the road that leads to Mugabe's expansive Blue Roof mansion.

The elite school reportedly intended to build a campus on this piece of land, but Grace grabbed it with the help of former Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo without Eaglesvale's knowledge.

Since then, Grace has been producing maize on the piece of land. But last week, probably banking on Mugabe's fall from grace, EDT returned to the land and erected a billboard on it.

The poster was however, pulled down on Monday after Mugabe's family reportedly enlisted the help of the police to force EDT to tear down the billboard.

"The Mugabe family came here yesterday (Monday) afternoon. His (Mugabe) car was parked there, but we did not see him and we don't know if he was the one inside or just his wife.

"But we recognised the car, which used to have the Zim1 number plates," a witness at Helensvale shopping centre said.

"His security team, comprising of four men, went to Borrowdale Police Station and came back in the company of some police officers.

"I just heard they called Eaglesvale officials, who sent some men to unlock the gate to the property, which they had locked.
"The security team then pulled down the poster."

According to the witnesses, who declined to be named, officials from Eaglesvale erected the billboard last week, which was then pulled down five days later after the intervention of Mugabe's family and the police.

A source close to the police told NewsDay that a man, who claimed to be the Eaglesvale headmaster, visited the police station last week and asked for an escort to help him erect the billboard, saying the land belonged to the school and had been illegally grabbed by the Mugabes.

"He was asked for proof that the school owned the property and he claimed they had all the papers, but did not produce anything.
"He was told to go through council and he left. However, he proceeded to erect the billboard, change the locks to the gate and placed [the property under] guards.

"Mugabe's family came yesterday (Monday) and the old man was there in person.

"They asked for police escort to break the lock, went inside and pulled down the billboard and left."

The school is currently situated in Willowvale industrial area on a stand belonging to the National Railways of Zimbabwe and had intended to move to its new premises in Borrowdale.

Eaglesvale School head Dennis Anderson yesterday referred questions to Enos Chomutiri, the institution's board chairman, who was not reachable for comment, as he was said to be travelling to Masvingo.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said: "This matter is civil involving two parties, who are engaging each other. Police were simply notified and no police officer took part save for advising them to engage each other."

Grace is at the centre of many land fights, particularly in Mazowe, where she grabbed land belonging to citrus firm Interfresh and was on the verge of throwing out villagers at Manzou Farm.

The Mugabes were linked to around 14 farms acquired after 1980.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mugabe, #Land, #Grab

Comments

4 roomed house on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Magrim and tyre on sale

Solar systems on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

42 mins ago | 293 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1355 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1449 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 731 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 495 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 212 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 711 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1312 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1751 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2269 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1205 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4119 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2077 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days