Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) has escalated resistance to the recent move by government to place the Civil Service Commission (CSC) under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), citing gross violation of labour rights in the Constitution.

In December last year, the government announced that the old Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry had been reconfigured to the Labour and Social Welfare ministry, consequently placing the CSC under the OPC with teachers being a significant chunk affected by this move.

In a strong-worded statement released on Monday, Zimta condemned the move as illegal and a conspiracy to thwart possible actions of collective bargaining within the civil service and it demanded the swift reversal of the "unilateral decision" taken by the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government.

"We have observed that this is a serious threat and a disregard for the labour rights of civil servants as provided for in Section 65(5) of the Constitution.

"We are concerned about the illegality of this move which we believe is setting the stage to destroy harmonisation of labour laws as well as collective bargaining in the civil service. As a labour union, we demand an urgent reversal, withdrawal or retraction of this move and unilateral decision taken by a supposedly democratic government," Zimta said.

Zimta reminded the government that anything affecting its members without prior consultation and engagement was unacceptable while at the same time placing undertones to remind the government that it was obliged to be democratic in its decisions. "We wish to remind our democratic government of Zimbabwe that anything done for us without us is no for us," the statement added.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Dunlop tyres on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 bedroomed house to rent

Pajero on sale

For sale are sofas

Mazda mvp on sale

Range rover on sale

Miss valentine 2018


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

41 mins ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1347 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1446 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 212 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1310 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1749 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3511 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2269 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4116 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days