Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe's son from another marriage, Russell Goreraza , who parted ways with his wife, Gladys Chiedza (nee Chiwaya) in November last year, is set to lose property following his failure to settle a $970 legal fees bill.

According to the court papers, when Goreraza filed for divorce against Gladys in 2015, the parties signed a consent agreement in which Russell agreed to foot the legal costs of the suit which eventually amounted to $969,90 as awarded by the court on November 23 last year.

However, efforts by Gladys's lawyers, Sibanda and Partners, to recover the money proved futile prompting the law firm to approach the court for recourse and a writ of execution was issued on January 18 this year.

The writ, signed by the Registrar of the High Court, read in part: "To: The Sheriff of Zimbabwe or his lawful deputy: You are required to attach and take into execution the movable property of Russell Goreraza the above-mentioned plaintiff of Number 22 Kent Road, Chisipite, Harare, and of the same cause to be realised the sum of $969,90 for the above-mentioned plaintiff being costs of suit on party-party scale awarded by judgment of this court dated November 23, 2017 in the above-mentioned suit…"

According to the court papers, the former First Lady's son filed for divorce against Gladys in 2015 and the matter was only heard in November last year after the parties agreed to part ways.

Goreraza claims he and Gladys had irreconcilable differences and were incompatible with each other to the extent that they had not lived as husband and wife for the past two years.

After receiving the summons, Gladys, through her lawyer Donald Sibanda, entered an appearance to defend in December 2016 and on March 23, 2017 she signed consent papers bringing an end to the couple's holy matrimony.

In the consent papers, Goreraza also undertook to support his minor child by paying $500 per month as maintenance and also being responsible for the child's school fees and medical aid while the custody of the minor would remain with Gladys.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Dunlop tyres on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 bedroomed house to rent

Pajero on sale

For sale are sofas

Mazda mvp on sale

Range rover on sale

Miss valentine 2018


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

41 mins ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1344 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1442 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 728 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 491 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 211 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 877 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 975 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1309 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1744 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2266 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2076 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days