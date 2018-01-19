Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has started work on the erection of a fence along the Bulawayo –Plumtree highway with workers already on the ground.

Last week, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development recruited 39 people, mostly Plumtree residents for the job.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) managing director Mr Obio Chinyere confirmed that they have started working on the Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing project.

"The work has started and personnel are on the ground as I speak, clearing the bush and also digging holes where we will put poles. It was supposed to be normal work but we have since put it under the 100 days projects. We are busy making sure that in the next 100 days the work will be finished," said Mr Chinyere.

"So we have earnestly started the programme to fence the highway which we are going to complete with speed. I can confirm that indeed we are now in full swing."

The $320 000 fencing project was supposed to have been completed at the end of last month but was delayed due to price hikes.

The price hikes madness prompted Government to give the parastatal the green light to import the required materials directly from South Africa.

The TSCZ embarked on the highway fencing project last year as part of measures to reduce accidents on the country's highways caused by stray animals.

The highway fencing programme started with the erection of the Bulawayo-Gweru Highway fence.

A number of people have died on the country's highways in accidents caused by animals that stray onto roads.

For example, in 2013, National Railways of Zimbabwe general manager and freedom fighter Air Commodore Mike Tichafa Karakadzai (Retired) died after the car he was driving hit a stray cow at the 79km peg along the Gweru-Bulawayo road just after the Shangani Mine turn-off flyover.

Concerns have also been raised over the neglect of the Bulawayo –Plumtree Highway due to the absence of road markings and road signs in some parts.

Source - chronicle

