Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T official Chalton Hwende has warned Zanu PF propagandists to stop noise on the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's trip to Davos.

"Zanu-PF Propagandist must stop this unnecessary hype and noise on the ED Trip to Davos. Capital hates noise and worse still liars and propagandist. Davos is just a place where you go and sell your country's investment potential nothing more nothing less," he said.

"It's like Mupedzanhamo market your display your goods and if you are lucky you sell. No Mega deals are signed at such gatherings. The investors will still demand these basics. A legitimate Government to transact with, Democracy and rule of law 3. Respect of Property rights. Our problems are rather more political than economical. ED must engage all political players and agree on a Road Map to legitimacy."

He said a free and fair Election accepted by all the competing players will solve 50% of our challenges.

ZBC has gone to town about popularising the trip.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Pajero on sale

Home flowers on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

For sale are sofas

For sale is vw golf

4 roomed house on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

To rent is 3 bedroom house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is open for business, says Mnangagwa

3 mins ago | 1 Views

The $15bn diamond saga cannot be wished away

6 mins ago | 6 Views

All change and no change

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Twine Phiri on the run

11 mins ago | 41 Views

Madzimai in sex work

11 mins ago | 79 Views

PSL season resumes on March 10

12 mins ago | 18 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

23 mins ago | 111 Views

29 Matabeleland schools record 0% pass rate for Grade 7 exams

31 mins ago | 342 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa says Grace Mugabe misunderstood him

36 mins ago | 401 Views

'Investors eager to come to Zimbabwe,' claims Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 377 Views

LISTEN: Zimbabwe has no leader - Prophecy

2 hrs ago | 2462 Views

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

3 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

3 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

3 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

3 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

4 hrs ago | 987 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

4 hrs ago | 1781 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

5 hrs ago | 1676 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

5 hrs ago | 2133 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

6 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

6 hrs ago | 4278 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

6 hrs ago | 810 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

6 hrs ago | 2893 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

7 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

8 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

8 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

8 hrs ago | 2229 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

8 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

8 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

8 hrs ago | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days