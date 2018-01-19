Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC-T official Chalton Hwende has warned Zanu PF propagandists to stop noise on the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's trip to Davos."Zanu-PF Propagandist must stop this unnecessary hype and noise on the ED Trip to Davos. Capital hates noise and worse still liars and propagandist. Davos is just a place where you go and sell your country's investment potential nothing more nothing less," he said."It's like Mupedzanhamo market your display your goods and if you are lucky you sell. No Mega deals are signed at such gatherings. The investors will still demand these basics. A legitimate Government to transact with, Democracy and rule of law 3. Respect of Property rights. Our problems are rather more political than economical. ED must engage all political players and agree on a Road Map to legitimacy."He said a free and fair Election accepted by all the competing players will solve 50% of our challenges.ZBC has gone to town about popularising the trip.