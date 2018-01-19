Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Mthakazi Republic Party has conducted its roadshow and rallies in Tsholotsho despite police ban of the events.

The party said it continued to woo and interact with Mthwakazians in Tsholotsho on the 21st of January 2018.

"This successful  event, happened in the backdrop of a political denial for MRP by the Lupane district Superintendent, to hold a Road Show and three rallies in Tsholotsho. The tribal, political and unconstitutional  denial by the said superintendent Govo, became a blessing in disguise as it exposed the insincerity of the government of Mr Mnangagwa and his ilk. It also attracted, by default, a lot of local and international media coverage, to the credit of the cause of MRP," said the party.



"A determined group of fifteen activists braved the scorching heat to meet and explain the cause of MRP to the people. Most of the people were concurring with  MRP that the problems of Matabeleland are as a result of a hegemonic system that manifests itself in the form of a tribe, the Shona tribe. They lamented on the tendency by the government to flood Matabeleland schools, police stations, and government departments with Shona speaking employees at the expense of the local people. Some narrated their  horrific experiences in hands of the agents of Gukurahundi that massacred tens of thousands of Mthwakazi men and women."

The party said the team managed to cover such areas like Chefunye, Mbalibali, Mbamba, Mvundlana, Jahe, Ngqoya, Tsholotsho Centre and Nyamandlovu Centre.



"Reception was very positive in all these areas as evidenced by  requests for more rallies in the earliest possible future. The people's party also managed to interact with three chiefs and a number of village heads, who could not conceal their joy and acceptance of the MRP  team. Our inclination towards the revival of the culture and traditions of Mthwakazi, was hailed. One elderly uMlisa became over excited when the president of MRP gave evidence of the infringement of Mthwakazi culture as reflected in funeral proceedings where our people shake hands and dance through the nights proceeding burials. He promised to stamp out this shameful and imported act, within his area of jurisdiction," said the party.

"The MRP scoffed at the conduct of such parties like ZANU PF who train militias to torture and beat our elders during election time. He advised villagers to report such incidences of intimidation to MRP, as the party can not fold its hands and watch our people being brutalized into supporting the satanic ZANU PF party."



The party said in most of the areas visited by the MRP team, villagers expressed displeasure on the sitting  member of parliament  for Tsholotsho South, Zenzo Sibanda who is originally from Bhelingwe.

"Some claimed that he is of Shona origin and only came to Tsholotsho as a businessman.  The villagers narrated his abusive tendencies and his threats of ukubatshayisa ngezulu, as he is a Sangoma. They vowed that this time around, Zenzo Sibanda will not win in Tsholotsho South and that they will vote MRP," said the party.

One of the highlights of the Tsholotsho campaign trail was when an elderly man, a Moyo from one of the village's narrated his ordeal during the Gukurahundi time. "Saphepha ngenxa ka Thixo lamadlozi akithi" the man said. He said, had it not  the intervention of the late former president of Zimbabwe,  Canaan Banana, he would not have survived the torture he went through.

The MRP President assured the villagers that Gukurahundi would not happen again and that he and his leadership are prepared to lay their lives in defence of the freedom of Mthwakazi.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Dunlop tyres on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 bedroomed house to rent

Pajero on sale

For sale are sofas

Mazda mvp on sale

Range rover on sale

Miss valentine 2018


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

41 mins ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1331 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1436 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 483 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 208 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1383 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 975 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1740 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3505 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1202 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3532 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4111 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2075 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days