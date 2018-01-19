Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF deputy national commissar Omega Hungwe suspects that exiled former higher education minister and G40 kingpin, Jonathan Moyo, may have used juju for his meteoric rise in the ruling party.According to NewZimbabwe.com, she said this while addressing the party's inter-party district meeting held in Mutare on Sunday.Hungwe said Moyo never went through the normal vetting process and channels when he "joined" the party despite his history of attacking President Robert Mugabe while he was outside government."I think Moyo used some juju because he never went through cell or branch but he just rose to Politburo. He was just catapulted to the top echelons of the party," said Hungwe.The allegations of juju are common in Zanu-PF as former President Robert Mugabe also accused his former vice presidents Joice Mujuru and Emmerson Mnangwagwa of consulting traditional healers in the middle of the night to topple him.