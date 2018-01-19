Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF deputy national commissar Omega Hungwe has claimed that exiled former higher education minister and G40 kingpin, Jonathan Moyo was on the American spy agency, CIA, payroll specifically to destroy Zanu-PF from inside.

She said this while addressing the party's inter-party district meeting held in Mutare on Sunday.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, she Dzivarasekwa MP said Moyo and his allies, namely exiled former national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, ex-youth leader Kudzayi Chipanga, Grace Mugabe and former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, were working together to destroy the party from inside.

Hungwe claimed that Moyo was sent by the Americans and later recruited Kasukuwere who later infiltrated the State House through the former first lady.

"Kasukuwere later recruited Grace Mugabe. They were both on America's spy agency payroll. Moyo used the slogan if you can't beat them join them," said Hungwe.

She said the youths interface rallies were part of a strategy to destroy Zanu-PF once and for all.

"The agenda of the Interface rallies was to destroy the party. We were going to lose the elections if Mugabe remained at the helm of the party come 2018. Where do you think that old man was going to take us to?" she said.

She blasted the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) for losing track of its main job, saying it was focusing on factional fights.

"When President Mnangagwa was then minister responsible for the CIO it was professional. The organisation later lost track and started to meddle into succession politics," said Hungwe.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

For sale are sofas

Dunlop tyres on sale

Home flowers on sale

Iphone6 on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 bedroomed house to rent

For sale is vw golf


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

40 mins ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1315 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1421 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 719 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 478 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 207 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1382 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 975 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1300 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1737 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 872 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2263 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3527 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4108 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2074 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days