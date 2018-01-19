'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF deputy national commissar Omega Hungwe has claimed that exiled former higher education minister and G40 kingpin, Jonathan Moyo was on the American spy agency, CIA, payroll specifically to destroy Zanu-PF from inside.She said this while addressing the party's inter-party district meeting held in Mutare on Sunday.According to NewZimbabwe.com, she Dzivarasekwa MP said Moyo and his allies, namely exiled former national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, ex-youth leader Kudzayi Chipanga, Grace Mugabe and former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, were working together to destroy the party from inside.Hungwe claimed that Moyo was sent by the Americans and later recruited Kasukuwere who later infiltrated the State House through the former first lady."Kasukuwere later recruited Grace Mugabe. They were both on America's spy agency payroll. Moyo used the slogan if you can't beat them join them," said Hungwe.She said the youths interface rallies were part of a strategy to destroy Zanu-PF once and for all."The agenda of the Interface rallies was to destroy the party. We were going to lose the elections if Mugabe remained at the helm of the party come 2018. Where do you think that old man was going to take us to?" she said.She blasted the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) for losing track of its main job, saying it was focusing on factional fights."When President Mnangagwa was then minister responsible for the CIO it was professional. The organisation later lost track and started to meddle into succession politics," said Hungwe.