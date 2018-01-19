'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Isaya Ndawana‎ has said the MDC Aliance is assured of victory under the leadership of Morgan Tsvangirai who has since been endorsed as presidential candidate."MDC Alliance under the leadership of President Morgan Tsvangirai will sail through in the forthcoming plebiscite. Those who dream about Save's departure is still premature to talk about that. The MDC EMBLEM/BRAND is Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai," he said."He is still our foot soldier and will take us to the promised land. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be beaten clean in an open race which will be endorsed loudly with a pen and paper. This time the cheating will be limited as the BIOMETRIC is going to be our shield.""Together to the end. Chakachaya 2018. MDC Alliance is a credible coalition which will form the next government."