Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
A political commentator Isaya Ndawana‎ has said the MDC Aliance is assured of victory under the leadership of Morgan Tsvangirai who has since been endorsed as presidential candidate.

"MDC Alliance under the leadership of President Morgan Tsvangirai will sail through in the forthcoming plebiscite. Those who dream about Save's departure is still premature to talk about that. The MDC EMBLEM/BRAND is Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai," he said.

"He is still our foot soldier and will take us to the promised land. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be beaten clean in an open race which will be endorsed loudly with a pen and paper. This time the cheating will be limited as the BIOMETRIC is going to be our shield."

"Together to the end. Chakachaya 2018. MDC Alliance is a credible coalition which will form the next government."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

For sale are sofas

Dunlop tyres on sale

Home flowers on sale

Iphone6 on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

4 bedroomed house to rent

For sale is vw golf


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

40 mins ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1311 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1418 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 475 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 206 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1380 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1300 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1736 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2262 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4106 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2073 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days