Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

by Xinhua
3 hrs ago | Views
The South African Police Service on Tuesday launched a national crackdown on all criminal activities to make the country safe.

The crackdown called Operations Fiela (sweep clean) was launched in Johannesburg by all government departments.

The South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the operation will carry on for a year with regular reviews. He said the operation is meant to make South Africans and those in the country feel safe.

"In South Africa we are not going to allow people to come and undermine the law. Those who undermine the law will be brought to book. We are not going to coexist with criminals. We are going to close drug den, arrest criminals and those involve in prostitution," said Mbalula.

The police will work with other government departments like home affairs, agriculture, justice, environmental affairs among others to conduct raids and arrest criminals. They will target all crimes like armed robbery, rape, dealing in drugs, prostitution and gender based violence.

Mbalula warned the criminals that they will face the mighty hand of the law.

Mbalula warned the police officers who were on parade during his address that they are not going to tolerate corruption. He warned that those rotten apples in the police services will land in jail.

The Police Minister called on South Africans to work with the police and report illegal actives to the law enforcement agencies.

The National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said they want to close all "space" for criminals to thrive.

He said they will work with all government departments and communities to fight crime, "we want to see service in action to create safer and secure environment for socioeconomic stability for a better life for all. On the road to a safer South Africa we invite all parties in our journey heading towards a safer South Africa. We are doing this for a country and building the nation free of crime."

There have been some criminals targeting tourists in the country and following them from the airport. Sitole said they want to rid society of crime and make all those in the country feel safe.

He said they will close all areas criminals operate from. Sitle added, "We want to stamp the authority of the state that show that they are law enforcers, this is not a banana republic."

The Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba said they will work with the police to fight crime. He praised the operations as a step in the right direction. Mashaba said they have been fighting corruption, hijacking buildings and illegal immigrants.

South Africa's blue print, National Development Plan, aim to rid the country of any crime and make people feel safe by 2030.









Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Xinhua
More on: #Police, #Crime

Comments

On sale are rolex watches

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Solar systems on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

For sale is vw golf

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Mazda mvp on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

39 mins ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1306 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1409 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 475 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 204 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1378 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1299 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 872 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3494 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2260 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1199 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3525 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4103 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2073 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2855 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days