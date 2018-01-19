PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

News / National

by Xinhua

The South African Police Service on Tuesday launched a national crackdown on all criminal activities to make the country safe.The crackdown called Operations Fiela (sweep clean) was launched in Johannesburg by all government departments.The South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the operation will carry on for a year with regular reviews. He said the operation is meant to make South Africans and those in the country feel safe."In South Africa we are not going to allow people to come and undermine the law. Those who undermine the law will be brought to book. We are not going to coexist with criminals. We are going to close drug den, arrest criminals and those involve in prostitution," said Mbalula.The police will work with other government departments like home affairs, agriculture, justice, environmental affairs among others to conduct raids and arrest criminals. They will target all crimes like armed robbery, rape, dealing in drugs, prostitution and gender based violence.Mbalula warned the criminals that they will face the mighty hand of the law.Mbalula warned the police officers who were on parade during his address that they are not going to tolerate corruption. He warned that those rotten apples in the police services will land in jail.The Police Minister called on South Africans to work with the police and report illegal actives to the law enforcement agencies.The National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said they want to close all "space" for criminals to thrive.He said they will work with all government departments and communities to fight crime, "we want to see service in action to create safer and secure environment for socioeconomic stability for a better life for all. On the road to a safer South Africa we invite all parties in our journey heading towards a safer South Africa. We are doing this for a country and building the nation free of crime."There have been some criminals targeting tourists in the country and following them from the airport. Sitole said they want to rid society of crime and make all those in the country feel safe.He said they will close all areas criminals operate from. Sitle added, "We want to stamp the authority of the state that show that they are law enforcers, this is not a banana republic."The Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba said they will work with the police to fight crime. He praised the operations as a step in the right direction. Mashaba said they have been fighting corruption, hijacking buildings and illegal immigrants.South Africa's blue print, National Development Plan, aim to rid the country of any crime and make people feel safe by 2030.