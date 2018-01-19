Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makokoba set for transformation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Bulawayo's Makokoba suburb is poised for a major transformation as a partnership will see construction of new buildings and installation of a proper water reticulation system.

Makokoba is Bulawayo's oldest suburb and the new government has committed itself to ensuring the realisation of the late Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Nkomo's vision of seeing the township transformed for better.

Speaking to reporters during a belated New Year's party for vulnerable members of the society from his constituency, Makokoba legislator, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said stakeholders are now at an advanced stage in changing the face of Makokoba.

He also said the poor will continue to benefit free medical attention through his health expo initiatives.

Some of the vulnerable people from Makokoba who attended the party thanked Retired Colonel Dube for his assistance.

The belated New Year party was attended by the Minister for Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Senator Angeline Masuku, Absolom Sikhosana, war veterans, several government and Zanu PF officials.

Source - zbc

Comments

