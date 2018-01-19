Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

by Staff reporter
A ZIMBABWEAN conman faces a stint behind bars and almost certain deportation back to his "notoriously corrupt" homeland after defrauding the Royal Darwin Hospital of almost $150,000.

John Zvimba, 44, was taken away to Holtze Prison on remand after pleading guilty to a single count of obtaining benefit by deception between September 2016 and March 2017.

Zvimba, who the court heard was the son of a former Harare police commissioner, had a senior job in maintenance at the hospital and awarded electrical work to an alleged co-offender, which was paid for but never done.

The scheme cost the taxpayer $148,031, and was uncovered after a rival electrical contractor reported the work had not been done. An internal investigation revealed Zvimba's alleged co-offender, who was supposed to complete the electrical work, never signed in the secure areas of the hospital where the work was supposed to be performed.

The court heard Zvimba lied to police during his interview, and said he was unable to remember key details of his crime when confronted with the paper trail he had left behind.

Justice Judith Kelly said: "It seems to me that he tried to wriggle out of it right up until the point when he had been charged and realised the game was up."

Justice Kelly said Zvimba had taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, but that there was no evidence of his remorse.

Barrister John Adams, defending, said Zvimba was ashamed of what he had done.

"He can't explain it," Mr Adams said. "All I can offer to your honour is he is well educated.

"He can't explain it, I can't explain it."

Crown prosecutor David Morters said the elaborate red tape the hospital had in place was necessary to prevent fraud.

He said the community had an expectation that white collar crims who blatantly rorted the public purse would be jailed. But he said Zvimba deserved credit for his ultimate co-operation with police, and the fact he would likely give evidence against his alleged co-offender.

Justice Kelly will sentence Zvimba on February 2.

Source - ntnews

