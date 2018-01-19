Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A High Court Judge has compared spiritist preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa to the jailed pastor Robert Martin Gumbura.

This was as Makandiwa was last week trying to avoid trial by claiming legal immunity. Makandiwa claimed that he possesses special ecclesiastical privileges which shield him from the jurisdiction of the courts.

All this was in the case in which he is being sued for fraud having participated in and caused the defrauding of his congregants Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa. The couple eventually lost millions of dollars after Makandiwa had allegedly used his pulpit powers to impose a fake lawyer, Mr. Tichaona Mawere.

The case comes as the Law Society for years revealed that Mr Tichaona Mawere is not a registered lawyer.

Makandiwa then applied for exception.

But Justice Mangota ruling, compared Makandiwa with the convicted Robert Martin Gumbura, who was also a church leader. Justice Mangota said Gumbura's case was proof that every person is fallible and no one was immune to making mistakes.
He said, "the background to the above citation is that Gumbura, like the first two defendants, was a leader of his church. He was tried and convicted of rape by a magistrate. He appealed to this court against conviction and sentence. He unsuccessfully applied to the magistrate for bail pending appeal. He appealed to this court and also failed. He appealed to the Supreme Court against the decision of this court which refused to grant him bail pending appeal.

"He submitted, as a ground of appeal, that the complainants took an inordinate delay to complain against what he was alleged to have done to them. He said the complainant's delay in report the rape showed that his prospects of success on appeal were very strong. The learned judge of appeal rejected his argument. He remained of the view that Mr Gumbura had to prosecute his appeal while he is in prison. He, therefore, dismissed the appeal.

"Two important matters come out of the above cited case. The first is that every person is fallible. No one is, therefore, immune to making mistakes.

"That is so notwithstanding the person's standing - social, spiritual or otherwise - in society. The second is that, where one commits a crime or a wrong (ie delict) the person
cannot escape the long arm of the law.

"He will either be prosecuted or sued, depending on what is alleged to have been done. That depends on the definition society places on his conduct. That will, once again, occur irrespective of his status - social, spiritual or otherwise - in society.

"Applying the above-observed matters to the current case, therefore, the defendants (Prophet Makandiwa, his wife Ruth and UFIC) cannot be allowed to hide behind the proposition that their situation relates to ecclesiastical matters which the court has no jurisdiction to determine."

"A fortiori when the Maheya case upon which they placed reliance was over-ruled by the Supreme Court. Where they are alleged, as in casu, to have acted fraudulently to the prejudice of some of their congregants the latter have every right to sue them. The plea which they advance will not, therefore, assist them."

Justice Mangota said Makandiwa was properly sued because of the statements which he made and the fact that he was also close to the Mashangwas. He then dismissed Prophet Makandiwa's exception application with costs. The matter will proceed in terms of the High Court Rules, 1971.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - thezimbabwean

Comments

Dunlop tyres on sale

Sliding doors on sale

Miss valentine 2018

Dixon battery on sale

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Pajero on sale

On sale is shop display

Home flowers on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

28 mins ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

59 mins ago | 1075 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1182 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 174 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

2 hrs ago | 1329 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 953 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1255 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1680 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 771 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 686 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2180 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

4 hrs ago | 1180 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2053 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 845 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 332 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days