PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

by Simbarashe Sithole

Disgruntled Chibero Agricultural College Student in Mashonaland West are living in fear of Cholera outbreak following health hazards at the premises.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com students said hygiene is lacking at the college and unavailability of electricity is a stumbling block for both academics and food."We are not happy with the hygiene at our college, toilets are full of mess , the water we are drinking is not fit for human consumption ,we are vulnerable to the outbreak of diseases chief among them Cholera that is already in this province," lamented the source.Apparently the college has gone for five months without electricity there by affecting the smooth flow of learning."It is very embarrassing to note that the college has gone for five months without electricity, how then are we supposed to read in the dark."There is no refrigeration at the college most of the meat that we eat is rotten, this is really unfair for students, we are like people living in the jungle," fumed the students.Meanwhile, students in the final year are crying foul over some money they paid when they were in the first year which was meant for projects to be paid back upon completion of the projects.The money is yet to be paid back quizzed about the money by the students; the Principal Director Mr Philip Mushayi said University of Zimbabwe owed them the money.However, Mushayi did not respond to questions sent to him by Bulawayo24.com up to the time of this writing.