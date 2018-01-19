Latest News Editor's Choice


Madzimai in sex work

by Staff reporter
A BINDURA self-styled prophet's wife is reportedly at loggerheads with hookers over clients in the Avenues area.

Stella Codesta Madondo, a mother of one who is expecting another child is reported to have charmed many men who frequent Avenues area to quench their sexual appetite. In the process she has virtually commanded a bigger market share than other sex workers.

Codesta is married to one Madzibaba Moscow who conducts church services along the railways lines in Bindura.

Hookers who wait for their prey along 3rd Street confronted her over luring their potential clients.

"Aiwazve takamubvunza kuti panzvimbo pedu ndopekutsvakira mari yepreparation yababy wake here hatina kumurova isu," said one of the hookers only identified as Clara.

"She is married and men want her because she is pregnant but this is affecting our daily cashing so we met and agreed to ask her to excuse us.

"Codesta lied to her husband that she is working as a house maid to a high ranking official who does not want visitors when she is hooking men for sex and is booked at a local brothel along Selous Avenue," said Clara.

Contacted for comment Codesta denied hooking men for sex and clashing with hookers saying she is employed at a company in Marondera.

"I am not into prostitution my brother; it's only that my husband's friends are after tarnishing my image since I denied their advances to have sex with me," said Codetsa.

"My husband is in Bindura and is a prophet but allegations that I am in Harare to hook men for sex are not true.

"I will visit you for finer details when I get in Harare because I want to know who is after tarnishing my image," said Codesta.

However, H-Metro crew tracked Codetsa and pretended to be clients.

We found her relaxing in her rented room where she demanded US$10 for a 'quickie' but refused to entertain the crew after learning that they were from the media.

"Eish please leave me alone, get away," said Codesta refusing to answer further questions over prostitution allegations.

Efforts to contact Madzibaba Moscow were fruitless by the time of going to print.

Source - hmetro
