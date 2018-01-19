News / National
Twine Phiri on the run
FORMER football administrator Twine Ibrahim Phiri, 49, has been declared a fugitive after a Harare magistrate issued him with a warrant of arrest for failing to turn up for trial in a maintenance case.
The businessman is owing over $11 000 in maintenance arrears for his two children sired with estranged wife, Keresiya, 43.
Twine is on $100 bail and the trial had been set for Monday but failed to kick-off.
The State led by Hatizivo Chatikobo is alleging that the accused failed to pay monthly maintenance fees of $1 942 as ordered by the Chitungwiza civil court in June last year.
The court also ordered Twine to buy his children school uniforms in January and May of every year.
Source - hmetro