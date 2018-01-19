Twine Phiri on the run

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER football administrator Twine Ibrahim Phiri, 49, has been declared a fugitive after a Harare magistrate issued him with a warrant of arrest for failing to turn up for trial in a maintenance case.The businessman is owing over $11 000 in maintenance arrears for his two children sired with estranged wife, Keresiya, 43.Twine is on $100 bail and the trial had been set for Monday but failed to kick-off.The State led by Hatizivo Chatikobo is alleging that the accused failed to pay monthly maintenance fees of $1 942 as ordered by the Chitungwiza civil court in June last year.The court also ordered Twine to buy his children school uniforms in January and May of every year.