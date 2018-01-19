Grain millers donate to military

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has received groceries towards the provision of food in army medical institutions.In its endeavour to give back to the community, the Grain Millers Association extended a helping hand to the ZDF by donating an assortment of food stuffs worth more than $100 000.Speaking at the handover ceremony, Grain Millers Association Chairperson, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara spoke highly of the work being done by the ZDF to ensure peace and stability in the country.Chief of Staff, Service, Personal and Logistics at the ZDF Headquarters, Major General Martin Chedondo thanked the grain millers for the kind gesture which will assist medical institutions within the defence forces.