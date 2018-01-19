News / National
Zimbabwe elections by July 2018
10 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said on Wednesday the country would go to elections by July and that he would respect the result if the opposition won power.
Mnangagwa, 75, who took power after long-term ruler Robert Mugabe was toppled by the military, told the World Economic Forum that he had also given Mugabe a very lucrative package but no immunity from prosecution.
Source - Reuters