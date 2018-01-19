Obert Mpofu must tell us how he got rich, says Mliswa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Norton house of assembly legislator Temba Mliswa has questioned Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu's riches and labelled him a role model of riches.Mpofu is being criticized for being in the Cabinet of President Mnangagwa while reportedly amassed wealth unscrupulously in the Mugabe regime yet Mnangagwa is trouncing on corruption."Can Mpofu tell us how he became so rich so that he may become a role model for wealth creation so that l can change my profession too!!," said Mliswa on Twitter.Meanwhile, Mliswa is on the record of urging the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate the Minister basing on his alleged graft personality on financial management and integrity.