Coersion for voter reg slips: Zanu PF activists caught on camera

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF activists have allegedly been caught on camera with "hands in the cookie jar, using intimidation and threats to withdrew food aid or agricultural inputs - to illegally collect voter registration information from vulnerable villagers, " Zimbabwe Yadzoka / Mayibuye iZimbabwe (ZYMiZ ) has said via socil media Facebook.

According to ZYMiZ , "this excercise is happening country wide but this video was captured in Guruve North, Nyangavi Centre."

ZYMiZ  also said: "President Mnagangwa is promising a 'new era' but voter intimidation goes unabated. By the time international and regional observers come, it might be too late.

"Fear is engulfing local communities especially with threats by Zanu-PF through their political commissar (RUGEJE)- threatening a repeat of 2008 bloody elections as quoted in a local newspaper.

"While this year elections may not be bloody - Zanu PF is already exploiting this fear factor to manipulate potential voters using both traditional & party structures.

"#ZYMiZ and many civic organisations have been reporting these incidences happening countrywide but little or no action is taken by #ZEC."



Source - online

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days