$15 billion Marange diamonds looters should be arrested

News / National

by Farai Shawn Matiashe in Harare

The disappearance of diamonds worth $15 billion during Mugabe regime should go beyond summoning officials to Parliament, law enforcement agents should launch serious investigations and arrest suspects, a civic society activist has said.Speaking at a dialogue dubbed "The Platform", hosted by ZiFM stereo at a local hotel recently, Center for Natural Resource Governance Director Farai Maguwu said authorities linked to the $15 billion worth diamonds should be arrested."There has to be serious investigations in the events that took place in Marange diamond fields, and suspects should be arrested because they are criminals," said Maguwu.He said some officials are not willing to give answers for the $15 billion worth diamonds because they were involved."These diamonds passed into the same people's hands who are in the new executive and the same people are those calling for accountability, so there is no sincerity and commitment to recover those diamonds," said Maguwu.Maguwu said some authorities know that if serious investigations began it will touch the untouchable.Speaking at the same dialogue Member of Parliament and Chairperson for Parliamentary Portfolio for Mines and Energy, Honourable Themba Mliswa said follow ups on the $15 billion worth diamonds are in a process as the new dispensation has zero tolerance for corruption."There is no person who is untouchable; Zimbabwe is run according to the constitution which is the rule of the land and as members of parliament we have to bring those responsible to accountability, we are not doing this on paper but in actual reality as the parliament has power to send people to prison.In early 2016, former President Robert Mugabe made startling revelations, on a televised interview, that diamonds worth as much as $15 could have been stolen by miners in the Marange area and less than $2 billion was remitted.