Cop dumps wife for sex worker

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-year-old Guruve detective constable has reportedly dumped his family for sex workers Bulawayo24.com has heard.Edward Jim (33) wants to leave his wife of ten years, Ullionetor Tinago (28) and mother of their three children.Tinago told Bulawayo24.com that she is being jilted for several prostitutes around Guruve because she leaves far away from him in Masvingo. She is now filing court papers against her husband."I am married to Jim and we have three children, the cop is so abusive though I respect him as my husband, the problem now he is saying I should go back to my parents with his three children."He is opting to stay with prostitutes. I know he has several children around most of which he is paying maintenance for but I just led an abusive life because he is my husband," revealed Tinago.Contacted for comment, Jim said he is no longer interested in his wife because he found another woman in Ruyamuro whom he wants to marry."This woman should just leave me alone because, I am making plans to marry another woman from Ruyamuro Business Centre," he said.Jim is not new in controversy. Sometime last week he caused a scene at Ruyamuro business centre with some of his girlfriends after he was falsely accused of pointing a fire arm at them. The matter ended up being resolved at Guruve police station.