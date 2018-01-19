Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop dumps wife for sex worker

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A 33-year-old Guruve detective constable has reportedly dumped his family for sex workers Bulawayo24.com has heard.

Edward Jim (33) wants to leave his wife of ten years, Ullionetor Tinago (28) and mother of their three children.

Tinago told Bulawayo24.com that she is being jilted for several prostitutes around Guruve because she leaves far away from him in Masvingo. She is now filing court papers against her husband.

"I am married to Jim and we have three children, the cop is so abusive though I respect him as my husband, the problem now he is saying I should go back to my parents with his three children.

"He is opting to stay with prostitutes. I know he has several children around most of which he is paying maintenance for but I just led an abusive life because he is my husband," revealed Tinago.

Contacted for comment, Jim said he is no longer interested in his wife because he found another woman in Ruyamuro whom he wants to marry.

"This woman should just leave me alone because, I am making plans to marry another woman from Ruyamuro Business Centre," he said.
 
Jim is not new in controversy. Sometime last week he caused a scene at Ruyamuro business centre with some of his girlfriends after he was falsely accused of pointing a fire arm at them. The matter ended up being resolved at Guruve police station.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Sex_worker, #Cop, #Guruve

Comments

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Tyre on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Mazda mvp on sale

Miss valentine 2018

For sale is vw golf

Dixon battery on sale

On sale is shop display


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu PF set for outright win,' predicts former Minister - clean 'dirty game' and cockiness will vaporise

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa must live upto his promises - NPP

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

$15 billion Marange diamonds looters should be arrested

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Coersion for voter reg slips: Zanu PF activists caught on camera

7 hrs ago | 1908 Views

MRP delegation visits Ntshamathe Primary School on fact finding mission

8 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Top US official meets Zimbabwe coup mastermind

8 hrs ago | 6273 Views

President Mnangagwa decentralisation is key to national development

9 hrs ago | 1348 Views

EU likely to lift 'ruinous' economic sanctions against Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Mnangagwa would accept election defeat

9 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Obert Mpofu must tell us how he got rich, says Mliswa

9 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Idle life can be such a yawning bore, Cdes

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Gukurahundi

10 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwe elections by July 2018

10 hrs ago | 920 Views

Ex-Springbok coach in line to become the next coach of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: An Insight, An Idea with Emmerson Mnangagwa in Davos

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Grain millers donate to military

10 hrs ago | 355 Views

George Charamba should shut up on the missing $15 billion

10 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 832 Views

The $15bn diamond saga cannot be wished away

10 hrs ago | 428 Views

All change and no change

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Twine Phiri on the run

10 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Madzimai in sex work

10 hrs ago | 2189 Views

PSL season resumes on March 10

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

11 hrs ago | 518 Views

29 Matabeleland schools record 0% pass rate for Grade 7 exams

11 hrs ago | 1739 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa says Grace Mugabe misunderstood him

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Investors eager to come to Zimbabwe,' claims Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

LISTEN: Zimbabwe has no leader - Prophecy

12 hrs ago | 6061 Views

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

13 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

13 hrs ago | 6326 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

13 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

13 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

13 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

13 hrs ago | 649 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

14 hrs ago | 678 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

15 hrs ago | 1416 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

15 hrs ago | 1445 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

15 hrs ago | 2124 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

15 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

15 hrs ago | 2279 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

15 hrs ago | 2696 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

16 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

16 hrs ago | 1060 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

16 hrs ago | 1826 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

16 hrs ago | 6586 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

16 hrs ago | 413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days