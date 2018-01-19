Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops arrest robbers targeting money changers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have, after firing warning shots, arrested three suspected armed robbers who allegedly committed a series of robberies targeting money changers in and around the city.

Undercover police officers raided the armed robbers in a drama-filled incident in Emganwini suburb on Tuesday afternoon.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango yesterday confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

"We've arrested three suspects in Emganwini suburb in connection with several robberies that  occurred in Bulawayo and other areas out of the city. Police investigations are underway and the three will appear in court soon," said Insp Simango.

Emganwini residents who witnessed the arrest said a gun shot was heard as two men came out of a Honda Fit running.

The residents said as the drama unfolded they quickly learnt that the escaping men were armed robbers being pursued by police.

They said residents joined law enforcement agents to chase after the suspects. The two arrested suspects led police to their alleged accomplice.

Mr Everson Mutsamba who was at the scene said the incident occurred near the shopping centre in the suburb.

He said two men who were in a black Honda Fit suddenly came out of the Honda Fit which was parked on the roadside after they realised that they had been cornered by the police.

Mr Mutsamba said one of the suspects is heavily built and after police fired a shot into the air, he froze while his colleague kept on running but was apprehended in a nearby maize field.

"The gun shot drew residents closer to the action. Some of us observed everything from the point those two robbers came out of their black Honda Fit running as they tried to escape.

The police officers fired a shot into the air and one of the robbers who is heavily built stopped while his friend kept running. He was however caught less than 100 metres away," said Mr Mutsamba.

He said after the two were arrested, members of the public wanted to assault them but they were stopped by the police officers.

Mr Ronald Chikwanda said following the arrest, residents were informed that the suspects were part of a syndicate of armed robbers who targeted osiphatheleni.

"We were told that they target osiphatheleni operating near Chicken Inn in the city centre.We also learnt that the gang used the Honda Fit for their illegal activities during the day and changed to a BMW at night," said Mr Chikwanda.

A pirate taxi driver Mr Raphael Ncube said it was encouraging that police were cracking down on criminals saying not all the Honda Fit drivers are involved in criminal activities.

Yesterday a group of osiphatheleni demonstrated at Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting against the release of armed robbers saying they suspect the robbers were 'buying their freedom'.

Police officers who attended to them urged them to make formal reports.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Tyre on sale

On sale are rolex watches

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Magrim and tyre on sale

Chev cruise on sale

Miss valentine 2018

4 roomed house on sale

Iphone6 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

31 mins ago | 414 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

34 mins ago | 393 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

54 mins ago | 477 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

54 mins ago | 373 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 830 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

3 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

5 hrs ago | 1589 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 896 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2963 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 823 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days