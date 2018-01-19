Latest News Editor's Choice


Husband, wife arrested for robbery

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
Two suspected robbers, a husband and wife, who had allegedly gained notoriety for preying on stranded travellers at Nyika growth point, were last week arrested after one of them was spotted wearing stolen clothes.

Tamai Magume (32) and his wife Progress Muchemwa (30), from Muchenga village under Chief Marozva, appeared before magistrate Florence Nago facing theft charges.

The couple pleaded guilty, saying they were desperate for survival with two minor children going to school.

They were identified as repeat offenders who had faced similar charges in the past and were remanded to today for sentencing.

The court heard that on December 23, 2017 at a supermarket at Nyika, Magume and Muchemwa stole a bag belonging to Learnmore Makotore.

The bag contained various clothing items, a cellphone and $500 in cash.

All the stolen property was valued at $950.

On the second count, the two waylaid Timothy Chinake near an Econet shop at Nyika and stole his bag containing $400 worth of valuables.


Most Popular In 7 Days