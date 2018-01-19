Woman kills hubby's lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 32-YEAR-OLD Epworth woman yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court facing a charge of murdering her husband's lover after catching the two being intimate on their matrimonial bed.Ruramai Murenge was not asked to plead when she appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded her to today for bailruling.It is the State's case that on January 1 this year, the now-deceased, Hilda Maradza, met her lover Simon Nyaungwe, who is Murenge's husband, at shops in Epworth.The State alleges Maradza and Nyaungwe then went to the latter's home.Murenge arrived and found the two sleeping on the bed undressed. She allegedly closed the door from inside and started assaulting the now-deceased with a metal rod.Nyaungwe fled the scene, but later gathered courage and returned to restrain his wife from further assaultingMaradza.Maradza managed to flee and together with her relative, Purity, reported the matter to the police.She was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where she succumbed to her injuries on January 9, leading to Murenge's arrest.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.