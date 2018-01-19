Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
SCORES of illegal foreign currency dealers, popularly known as osiphatheleni, yesterday stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting the alleged release of criminals who rob them of their hard-earned cash after hours.

The angry protesters claimed that some police officers seemed to be colluding with the criminals.

They said each time they made a report and the suspects got arrested, but before sunset, they would be released.

The protesters said these criminals targeted them again after their release from police cells.

They also complained that most of the criminals, whom they have positively identified and handed over to the police, had never stood trial.

"It is not right that we work hard every day and after a daylong of hard work, someone comes and robs us. These people get arrested and after that, they give police officers money to get released. This is the only way we can live. There are no jobs, we are trying to survive," one woman said.

The angry illegal money traders said one robber who attacked their colleague on Monday and got arrested was seen in town yesterday.

This angered the dealers, who then mobilised and descended on the police station to register their displeasure.

"Where have you seen that someone gets arrested for robbing people and before we know it, he is released without charge and they claim he was wrongly identified?" a female protester said.

"The criminal has been released and he is gone. We cannot take it anymore. This is a new dispensation. These police officers must give us uniforms and get out of the station, they do not know how to do their work."

The protesters said they hoped the Zimbabwe Defence Forces would deal with criminals as police were compromised.

"People from this place (police station) are criminals and work with criminals. They take us for granted," a male protester said.

"Corruption, corruption, corruption! Down with corruption! Tajamuka, we no longer tolerate this," another male protester said.

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said she had not yet received information from the station about the protest and promised to find out what had happened.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Fores, #Dealers, #Robbers

Comments

Iphone6 on sale

Range rover on sale

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

On sale is shop display

4 bedroomed house to rent

Mazda mvp on sale

Magrim and tyre on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

31 mins ago | 408 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

33 mins ago | 386 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

53 mins ago | 475 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

54 mins ago | 367 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 825 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

2 hrs ago | 872 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

2 hrs ago | 896 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

5 hrs ago | 1588 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 896 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days