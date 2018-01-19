Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
SIXTY EIGHT donkeys are expected to be put down at a proposed donkey abattoir in Bulawayo's Manningdale suburb and 10 of them were euthanised on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Zimbabwe (VAWZ), and the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services officials recommended that the animals be put down following an inspection.

The 68 are among 200 donkeys that were bought in areas such as Kezi, Plumtree, Nkayi and Gokwe by a company Battlefront Investments that intends to operate the abattoir.

VAWZ Animal Welfare Officer, Ms Mel Hood said the putting down of the donkeys follows an inspection they carried out last week.

"We did an animal inspection last week, which was actually the fourth one since the announcement of the proposed donkey abattoir. During the inspection, it was discovered that about 68 donkeys were in poor condition; suffering and had to be put down.

"Actually these donkeys were supposed to be put down sometime back but some procedures by the Environmental Management Agency delayed the process. This is a huge animal welfare issue which we will continue to look into as animal welfare is our major priority," she said.

Ms Hood said the abattoir was unlikely to be licensed.

"The donkey abattoir hasn't been licensed and we don't see that coming to reality at all. The donkeys are not being kept in good condition, hence their health has deteriorated," she said.

Ms Hood said their team would continue to monitor the remaining donkeys.

"Should the animals' welfare be compromised in any way and their health deteriorate, we will not hesitate to put them down. We may be forced to charge the owner and he will be prosecuted," she said.

Bulawayo SPCA Veterinary Surgeon, Dr Anele Dube said they were concerned about the welfare of the donkeys at the proposed abattoir.

Mr Gareth Lumsden, of Battlefront Investments refused to comment.

Source - chronicle

Comments

