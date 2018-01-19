Latest News Editor's Choice


Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

by Staff reporter
Nketa-Mganwini residents are living in fear of gangs that are terrorising the community in broad daylight.

Residents, who spoke to Southern Eye this week on condition of anonymity said there have also been a number of murders in the community. They claimed that the gangs physically abuse and rob their children of their pocket money.

"One of the terror gangs is called Dry Bones. The gang members, who are both boys and girls, move in groups of 15 to 20, and are aged between 13-17 years. I understand some of them go to Nketa Secondary School and Chatter House Christian College in Nkulumane,'' a resident said.

Another resident claimed that Dry Bones is comprised of drunkards, who last week beat up a Nketa Secondary School student, who had to be rescued by passersby.

She said the gang is usually seen milling around local business centres during weekends. They use hired commuter omnibuses which will be skidding and making a lot of noise.

Both councillors for wards Ward 25, Nketa , Mzama Dube and Ward 26, Mganwini, Norman Hlabani confirmed receiving reports of the terror gangs from ward members.

"We have received such reports and as community leaders we have called meetings with parents to talk to their children, but this has not yielded positive results,'' he said.

Dube said some time last year they reported the case of a girl who was robbed of her $2 at Nketa business centre to the police. He said Nketa police base was vandalised – windows smashed and a flag-rolling rope was stolen.

"We urge police to try to up their game as a matter of urgency to curb such terror which has engulfed our community," Dube said.
Contacted for comment Bulawayo police spokesperson Precious Simango confirmed the reports and said some gang members have been arrested.

"We have arrested some accused persons in connection with cases of robbery in the area," Simango said.

She confirmed that the criminals broke into a police base on Tuesday and stole a flag rope.

Source - newsday
