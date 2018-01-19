Latest News Editor's Choice


Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A TEENAGER from Bulawayo's Northend suburb allegedly hanged himself in his bedroom on Tuesday after collecting his Advanced Level results.

Makhosi Dumoluhle Mbano (19), a former Premier High School pupil allegedly hanged himself when his family members were away.

A source said Makhosi's stepfather Mr Pieter Cloette found his body hanging in a room at around 3PM on Tuesday.

Bulawayo Police Provincial spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

She said reasons for committing the suicide were unknown.

Insp Simango said people should not resort to suicide when faced with challenges.

Family members, who seemed to be in shock, refused to discuss the tragedy saying they did not want their family matters to be made public when The Chronicle news crew visited Makhosi's grandparents' house in Nkulumane Five suburb where mourners were gathered.

A neighbour in Northend where the teenager lived, however, said they heard that the teenager failed but that could not be verified immediately.

"His stepdad had left early in the morning that day and returned later in the afternoon. When he returned he asked his wife and the maid where Makhosi was but none of them knew.

"Mr Cloette went to check in the boy's bedroom but discovered it was locked from inside. He had to break into the room. When he got into the bedroom, he found Makhosi's body hanging from the roof truss," said a source.

Last year, an Upper Sixth pupil from Sizane High School in Bulawayo allegedly tried in vain to commit suicide twice after she was caught cheating in a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Biology Paper 3 examination.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days