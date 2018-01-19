Latest News Editor's Choice


Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
FUEL dealers in Bulawayo are yet to comply with the Government's directive to reduce the prices of fuel.

On Tuesday, the Government ordered fuel dealers to reduce the price of the precious commodity with immediate effect, a day after the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning slashed excise duty on diesel, petrol and paraffin.

Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo directed dealers to effect a 3,6 percent reduction on the retail petrol price to $1.35 per litre, 5.4 percent cut on the retail price of diesel to $1.23 per litre and a 5.6 percent cut on paraffin price to $1.17 per litre.

Prior to the downward review of duties, petrol was selling at an average price of $1.40 per litre while the prices of diesel and paraffin were about $1.30 and $1.24 per litre, respectively.

A snap survey by Business Chronicle yesterday revealed that fuel dealers in Bulawayo have maintained the old prices.

Petrol was being sold for between $1.37 and $1.46 while diesel was being sold for between $1.27 and $1.30, with paraffin selling at $1.22.

Motorists commended the Government for the efforts to reduce fuel prices and called on relevant authorities to deal with defiant dealers.

"I read in the newspaper today that fuel prices were to be dropped with immediate effect. The Government made a great move as it had become very expensive to run a kombi without changing the fares," said Mr Marvellous Dube, a kombi driver.

"The problem is I'm seeing no change in fuel prices showing that there are some dealers who are yet to comply with the Government directive," he said.

A motorist, Mr Mzwanele Ncube, said the Government should consider revising further downwards fuel prices.

"This reduction is welcome but they should further reduce the prices because they are still very high if compared to South Africa and Botswana," he said.

The cost of fuel in Zimbabwe remains the highest in Sadc followed by South Africa which sells petrol at $1.17 per litre and the lowest being Angola at $0.89 per litre.

High fuel prices in the country have largely been blamed on multiple taxes and levies.

The Government has committed itself to implementing a raft of measures aimed at making Zimbabwe an attractive investment destination by reducing taxes and levies.


Source - chronicle
More on: #Fuel, #Bulawayo, #Prices

