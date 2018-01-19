Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

by BBC
6 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's long-time leader Robert Mugabe will be "left in peace" with a "lucrative" retirement package, his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

However, Mr Mnangagwa also told the BBC's Mishal Husain that no-one had been granted immunity from prosecution.

Many Zimbabweans are hoping Mr Mugabe and his family, who became known for their extravagant lifestyles, would be held to account for their actions.

Mr Mugabe was ousted in November following 37 years in power.

In that time, Zimbabwe fell from being known as the breadbasket of Africa to a country which struggled to feed its population. Meanwhile, Mr Mugabe's wife became known as "Gucci Grace" for her love of luxury goods.

Mr Mugabe and his members of his government, including Mr Mnangagwa, have also been accused of widespread human rights abuses, including killing, beating and raping opposition activists. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Mnangagwa, a former ally of Mr Mugabe who fell from favour before returning to Zimbabwe to become its president two months ago, has promised to clean up corruption within the ruling class.

However, while he told the BBC he had "not given anyone any immunity", he added: "The new administration will do everything possible to make sure the family lives in peace, undisturbed."

The president said his predecessor had been given "a very lucrative package", which included many of the luxuries Mr Mugabe had become used to - including cars, secretaries, first-class travel and trips to Singapore, where he sees doctors.

Mr Mnangagwa would not be drawn on the cost of the package, which had a rumoured value of $10m (£7m).

A looming vote

The new president is hoping this tough stance on corruption and focus on reviving the economy will help him stave off defeat in this year's elections.

However, he was adamant he and the ruling Zanu-PF party would accept the result whatever the outcome.

"If we lose elections, that's it," he said. "Whichever party wins the election will proceed to take the reins of power."

Mr Mnangagwa reiterated his pledge for "free, fair and transparent elections", saying he would work with Zimbabwe's other political leaders to ensure the vote was free of violence.

Mr Mnangagwa, who has been accused of organising the violence which has blighted some of Zimbabwe's previous elections, said the vote would be held before July.

Golf diplomacy for Trump

The interview took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Mr Mnangagwa has travelled to spread the message that "Zimbabwe is open for business".

He also said he would be willing to work with US President Donald Trump, who was roundly criticised for labelling African countries "shitholes" earlier this month.

Mr Trump has denied using those words.

"There should not be an enemy I cannot talk to," he said. "It is a question of international relations. If he came here, I would be able to talk to him.

"I know Americans like to play golf, and I would say come and build golf courses at Victoria Falls."

Mr Trump is known to be a passionate golfer.

No apology for Matabeleland massacres

The president also revealed he had signed a "national healing and reconciliation bill" into law, which would deal with the killings in the western region of Matabeleland that occurred in the 1980s while he was minister for national security.

An estimated 20,000 people died during the security crackdown - a figure he denied.

They were mostly ethnic Ndebeles, accused of backing Mr Mugabe's rival, Joshua Nkomo.

The law provides for a commission which, he said, would allow "the communities that were affected [to] air their grievances". He also said he would attend the hearings if that was what the communities wanted.

However, he would not directly apologise to the families for the killings.

"Wherever wrong is committed, the government of the day must apologise," he said.

He added: "The most important things is what has happened has happened. What can we do about the past? We have put up a commission to deal with that issue. That should not stop us having a better future."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - BBC

Comments

Pajero on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

To rent is 3 bedroom house

For sale is vw golf

Iphone6 on sale

Sliding doors on sale

Tyre on sale

4 plate stove on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

36 mins ago | 497 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

38 mins ago | 455 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

58 mins ago | 519 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

59 mins ago | 431 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 884 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 803 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 965 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

5 hrs ago | 1605 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 3000 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4102 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

6 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days