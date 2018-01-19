Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu - who has previously served in the Mines and Mining Development portfolio - could soon be on the radar of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) following Core Mining and Minerals (Private) Limited director Lovemore Kurotwi's letter to the anti-graft body requesting that it investigates him over corruption.In the letter, copied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance and Economic Development minister Patrick Chinamasa, Kurotwi says Zacc must "investigate the current minister of Home Affairs, . . . Mpofu over known corruption which he committed but which now seems to be swept under the carpet either for reasons of ignorance of the said corruption by the relevant authorities or reasons of impunity or both".More to follow....