ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has warned suspected Zanu PF thugs to stop going around demanding voter slips from voters indicating that the act is illegal and offenders can be prosecuted for violating the electoral Act.The warning come in the wake of escalating reports of suspected Zanu PF activists and traditional leaders reportedly going around the country demanding the voter slip serial numbers and recording them, in what is seen as voter intimidation.In a statement ZEC said "we have received several reports of people moving around collecting serial numbers of voter registration slips from registered voters nationwide. Following such reports we would like to notify all Zimbabweans that it is an offence for anyone to collect / record voter registration slips serial numbers. The offence border on voter intimidation, impersonation of Zec officials and trespassing should the persons enter your premises and are in violation of the Electoral Act and Section 156 ( c) of the Constitution among others. The voter registration slips remain the property of Zec and no one has the right to demand them or part of them,|" reads the warning."Anyone found committing this offence shall be apprehended and the law will take its course. We urge all citizens to report such cases if they take place."