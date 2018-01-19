Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Sheriff from the Harare office a Mr Karasa has successfully carried out an attachment in execution in a case of Sihle Ncube (the Forum's client) and the Harare City Council for council negligence.The Sheriff attached a Foton Twin cab worth $5 000 from the City of Harare which shall be sold on the 24th of January in fulfillment of a judgment debt to the sum of $3 000.Sihle Ncube fell into an uncovered/unmarked storm drain near Mbare Police station in July 2016.She sustained a broken leg and some bruises on both legs and on her face.Summons were issued in 2016 to the sum of $10 291 for medical expenses, pain, shock, suffering loss of future income and transport but a judgement (attached below) was obtained by consent in August 2017 through the assistance of Mr Kenias Shonhai (the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum lawyer)