Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago
A Pumula South resident in Bulawayo is in trouble after he supplied false information about his identity when he was arrested by police and fined for illegal possession of explosives.

Tinashe Muwane pleaded guilty to supplying false information to the police when he appeared in court.

Allegations were that he was arrested for possession of explosives illegal and on being asked for his names he said he is Moyo and was made to pay a fine before it was discovered that his real names were Tinashe Muwane and this led to him charged with supplying false information to the police.

Source - Byo24News

