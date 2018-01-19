WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Suspected Zanu PF youths were captured taking serial numbers from registered voters in Guruve North, Nyangani Centre.The Zimbabwe Peace Project has long reported that villagers are being intimidated to surrender their serial numbers after registering."Those who resist are being deprived of food aid or threatened but apart form acknowledgement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the complaints no action has been taken to stop the practice," said ZPP."We hope Zimbabwe Electoral Commission takes this matter seriously as it has the effect of affecting the credibility of the impending 2018 elections. Every citizen has the right to vote and politicization of the BVR process which has the effect of compromising the rights of citizens need to be stopped."