Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

by Stephen Jakes

Supporters of the MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe have twitted that the office of the party president is not a straight jacket after indications some wanted Nelson Chamisa to take over from Morgan Tsvangirai without a congress being held to elect a new leader.MDC-T has been rocked by tension due to Tsvangirai's health problem as he suffers from the cancer of the colon."The office of the MDC Presideent is not a straight jacklet. Its not an office reserved for men from Mashonaland. Being female and hailing from Matabeleland doe snot disqualify one from becoming MDC President. Its time to demystify the myths," reads a Tweet by Khupe for Presidency @Team_Khupe."For far too long, the patriarchal component in the leadership of the MDC-T has been sidelining and seeking to suppress the efforts and long-standing contributions of Dr Thokozani Khupe. Now is her time."