Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
Supporters of the MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe have twitted that the office of the party president is not a straight jacket after indications some wanted Nelson Chamisa to take over from Morgan Tsvangirai without a congress being held to elect a new leader.

MDC-T has been rocked by tension due to Tsvangirai's health problem as he suffers from the cancer of the colon.

"The office of the MDC Presideent is not a straight jacklet. Its not an office reserved for men from Mashonaland. Being female and hailing from Matabeleland doe snot disqualify one from becoming MDC President. Its time to demystify the myths," reads a Tweet by Khupe for Presidency @Team_Khupe.

"For far too long, the patriarchal component in the leadership of the MDC-T has been sidelining and seeking to suppress the efforts and long-standing contributions of Dr Thokozani Khupe. Now is her time."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Pajero on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

To rent is 3 bedroom house

For sale is vw golf

Iphone6 on sale

Sliding doors on sale

Tyre on sale

4 plate stove on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

35 mins ago | 486 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

38 mins ago | 446 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

58 mins ago | 511 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

59 mins ago | 424 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 881 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

3 hrs ago | 911 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 963 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1548 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4099 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days