Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

by AFP
4 hrs ago | Views
Despite Donald Trump reportedly dismissing African nations as "shitholes", Zimbabwe's new president said on Wednesday he would welcome the US president to build a golf course in his country.

"If President Trump came here today when I am still around I would... say: 'Oh, Mr President, Zimbabwe is open for business'," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I know Americans like to play golf - come and build golf courses... build hotels, I will give you incentives," he added. "We are open and we want to catch up with the rest of the region."

He was replying to a question about reported remarks by Trump earlier this month in which the US president allegedly complained about opening borders to immigrants from "shithole countries".

Mnangagwa took office in November after a shock military takeover led to the resignation of long-time president Robert Mugabe.

In his appearance at Davos, he promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AFP
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Trump, #Golf

Comments

Pajero on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

To rent is 3 bedroom house

For sale is vw golf

Iphone6 on sale

Sliding doors on sale

Tyre on sale

4 plate stove on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

35 mins ago | 484 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

38 mins ago | 445 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

58 mins ago | 511 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

58 mins ago | 424 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 880 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

3 hrs ago | 911 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

5 hrs ago | 1604 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4098 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days