Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo man has been dragged to court for theft of telecommunication copper cables worth $510.Mkhokheli Mlilo was not asked to plead to charge of destroying telecommunication lines when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi.The matter was remanded to a further date.The court was told that on January 8 this year at MacDonald Brick area in Bulawayo Mlilo and his accomplice still at large using an axe cut a Telone pole to the ground and started removing copper wires from the lines.A security guard at the company saw them and made report to the police who ambushed them and saw them burning the cables to remove insulation.The police came out and managed to arrest Mlilo while others fled. The vandalized copper cables worth $510 and was recovered.