Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora on Wednesday came close to admitting the opposition's leadership row was nearing tipping point after Vice President Thokozani Khuphe again boycotted a party national standing committee meeting which was chaired by co-VP Elias Mudzuri.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Khuphe and allies in party national chair Lovemore Moyo and Abednico Bhebhe, organising secretary are unhappy about the party's decision to form a coalition with other opposition forces ahead of national elections this year.They insist that the MDC-T should not surrender its territorial dominance in Matebeleland through ceding some of its safe seats to coalition partners under the loose unity arrangement.Khuphe's gripe with her colleagues also emanates from the current contest for party control which was fuelled by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's decision to appoint Vice President Nelson Chamisa and Mudzuri as co-VPs.