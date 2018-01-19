Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora on Wednesday came close to admitting the opposition's leadership row was nearing tipping point after Vice President Thokozani Khuphe again boycotted a party national standing committee meeting which was chaired by co-VP Elias Mudzuri.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Khuphe and allies in party national chair Lovemore Moyo and Abednico Bhebhe, organising secretary are unhappy about the party's decision to form a coalition with other opposition forces ahead of national elections this year.

They insist that the MDC-T should not surrender its territorial dominance in Matebeleland through ceding some of its safe seats to coalition partners under the loose unity arrangement.

Khuphe's gripe with her colleagues also emanates from the current contest for party control which was fuelled by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's decision to appoint Vice President Nelson Chamisa and Mudzuri as co-VPs.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

For sale is vw golf

Sliding doors on sale

Dixon battery on sale

Magrim and tyre on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Miss valentine 2018

4 plate stove on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

35 mins ago | 477 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

37 mins ago | 440 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

57 mins ago | 508 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

58 mins ago | 418 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 873 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

2 hrs ago | 907 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

5 hrs ago | 1600 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 905 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4097 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days