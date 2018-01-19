Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said former first lady Grace Mugabe will not be spared from the corruption dragnet and will stand trial if she is found on the wrong side of the law.

He said this in a globally-televised interview at the on-going World Economic Forum (Wef) in Davos yesterday.

Since assuming office on November 24 last year, Mnangagwa has been on an anti-corruption crusade which has been criticised as faction-driven and targeting only members
of the Grace-led Generation 40 faction in Zanu-PF.

"We have not given anybody any immunity, what we have promised to the former president (Robert Mugabe) is that we have given him a package. It's a question of him continuing to get his salaries, security, first class travel and medical check-ups in Singapore; things of that nature," said Mnangagwa in response to a question if Grace was safe from the on-going corruption arrests.

Mugabe, who has been granted immunity from prosecution and a guarantee that no action will be taken against his family's extensive business interests, has received a "cash payment of $5m" immediately, with the $5m ballance to be pain in coming months..

The 93-year-old's $150 000 salary will also be paid until his death. The 52-year-old first lady, reviled for her extravagance and greed, will then receive half that amount for the rest of her life.

"We are not saying that if anybody commits a crime, then their former status will stop the police from dealing with that person. My approach is zero tolerance to
corruption and there are no sacred cows in dealing with that.

"So far, many high profile persons have been to the courts, we have already brought so many people to court, the list is endless despite the fact that we are hardly two months in office," he said.

Mnangagwa also said there was no going back on the directive issued to people who externalised funds to return the cash by end of February.

"We are saying all the people, please return the money. There are others who took it and invested in properties in other countries, for those we will talk. But I have the list of them all," he said.

He also said he welcomed criticism and said people are free to judge him. He was responding to a question on what did he thought was the right time for people to start judging him.

"I am saying judge me from day one. I must not be given any sleeping period. I am not an angel. I make mistakes and I would like to be told of those mistakes,"

Mnangagwa said. He also said he was keen to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss bilateral relations with the erstwhile colonisers.

He said jokingly: "I would like to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May. I believe she will be good to us. Margaret Thatcher (the late former British prime minister) was good to us. All the male prime ministers have not been good to us."

Mnangagwa will leave Davos tomorrow and head straight to Addis Ababa for the African Union heads of State summit.

Mnangagwa has predictably received a warm welcome at the Wef gathering. The European Union (EU) became the latest multilateral institution to pledge support for the new dispensation in Harare.

NKC African Economics analyst Gary van Staden said like his neighbours in South Africa, "he should be aware that foreign donors are watching for delivery and walking the talk."

The sudden and rapid developments in Zimbabwe late last year, which saw the military essentially remove former President Robert Mugabe and subsequently elevate Mnangagwa to the top post, have ushered in a new opportunity for the country to achieve its economic potential as a powerhouse in the region.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will accept defeat should they lose elections later this year.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "If we lose elections, that's it."

Mnangagwa — who become president last year after Mugabe was ousted — reiterated his pledge for "free, fair and transparent elections".

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Tyre on sale

Chev cruise on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

Dunlop tyres on sale

Range rover on sale

Iphone6 on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

27 mins ago | 351 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

30 mins ago | 332 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

50 mins ago | 445 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

50 mins ago | 331 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 783 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

1 hr ago | 846 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

2 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

2 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

4 hrs ago | 1576 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 894 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4038 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 824 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 986 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 819 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 734 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 507 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days