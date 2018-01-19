EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Sakubva woman who transferred $85 from her friend's EcoCash account to her own account under the guise of transferring a video faces a four-month jail stintfor fraud.Angeline Gaya, 31, of Sakubva was ordered to restitute the money or face prison after she was convicted on her own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.Gaya is being charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.Prosecuting, Brighton Shamuyarira told the court how Gaya defrauded her friend Nyarai Chimbetete on November 2, 2017 at 1715 hours at Engineering Camp, Sakubva.She asked for Chimbetete's cellphone on the guise that she wanted to transfer a video and made the Ecocash transfer of $85 to her phone and deleted the transaction report.Chimbetete was later left wondering what had happened to her money for almost two months.Police investigations later revealed that the money had been moved to Gaya's EcoCash account on the day in question.Gaya was given a month to return the money or serve the alternative four-month jail stint.