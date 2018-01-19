Woman bashed for pestering hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Sakubva man who bashed his wife accusing her of pestering him for money to buy utilities has been slapped with a $90 fine.Pfungwa Jekwa, 36, of Sakubva was convicted on his own plea of guilty by magistrate Perseverance Makala.He was being charged with physical abuse as defined by Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act section 3 (1) (a) as read with the Domestic Violence Act chapter 5.16.It was the State's case that Jekwa was asked for money to pay bills for which he said he had no money.His wife allegedly kept asking him for the money.Jekwa then got angry at the pestering and turned on his wife pummelling her with clenched fists on the face and chest.The wife reported the assault at Sakubva Police Station leading to his arrest.She, however, did not sustain any visible injuries and was not examined to ascertain the full extent of her injuries.Brighton Shamuyarira was prosecuting.