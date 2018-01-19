'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

News / National

by Staff reporter

OUTSPOKEN Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has exonerated ex-President Robert Mugabe from any fraud during his long tenure but says his wife, Grace, was downright corrupt and should have her farms and cars seized by the State, NewZimbabwe.com reported.Speaking in parliament recently, Mliswa also absolved ex-Prime Minister and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai of any corruption."For me, it is sad to say that the former President was destroyed by the people around him," Mliswa said during debate on the 2018 budget.Mliswa said Grace's farms and cars should be seized by government."I want to talk about what the Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement must do in terms of the farms that the former First Lady owns."The Government policy is ‘one man, one farm'. The former First Lady is sitting on over 20 farms, what is Government doing to recover those farms? There must be no debate because it is a policy on ‘one man, one farm.'"There must be no consulting, the only consulting that must happen is to ask the former First Lady ‘which farm do you want' out of all these farms, she keeps one and the rest go to the people. These are the issues that we are talking about."