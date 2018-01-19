Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
Former Cabinet minister Aeneas Chigwedere's younger brother, Godfrey, wept uncontrollably in court and pleaded with judges to fatally shoot him after the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) declined to hear his case in which he accuses the Censorship Board chairperson of witchcraft.

Godfrey is one of the 31 members of the Chigwedere clan who approached the apex court seeking an order compelling the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (Zinatha) and the Zimbabwe National Practitioners Association (Zinpa) to exorcise Chigwedere's alleged goblins which they said were terrorising them in their rural area of Wedza in Mashonaland East province.

Led by Chigwedere's own son, Mangwiza, the 31 also wanted the Con-Court to give an order to the messenger of court to actively take part in the traditional cleansing process by "ensuring access or providing entry to buildings anywhere the goblins will have fled to," according to the draft order.

This comes after Mangwiza last year approached the Con-Court seeking an order to compel his father, step-mother and the whole clan to undergo a cleansing ceremony with a view to exorcise the whole clan against alleged witchcraft activities which he claimed were causing several deaths in the family.

Mangwiza cited Chigwedere, his step-mother Emilia Zharare-Chigwedere, his aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and 22 others, including the then Arts and Culture minister Abednego Ncube, former  Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, National Council of Chiefs, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Traditional Medical Practitioners' Council, Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers' Association and the Zimbabwe National Practitioners' Association as respondents.

Mangwiza said he was convinced that his father and step-mother were practicing witchcraft and or sorcery or incorrect cultural procedures that were tormenting the whole clan.

The matter could not be heard yesterday after the apex court said it could not entertain it since it was improperly filed.

Chigwedere's lawyer, Tendai Masawi, raised the issue in his preliminary submissions saying Mangwiza had flouted the rules of the court since he did not seek leave for direct access to the court.

In terms of the Con-Court's rules, a litigant must first get permission to approach it.

Masawi argued that the matter had not been properly brought before the court and therefore it could not be heard.

He also contended that the same matters were still pending at the Marondera Magistrates' Court and at the High Court, thus Mangwiza had not followed proper litigation procedures.

In his response, Mangwiza passionately pleaded with the full Con-Court bench to entertain his application, seeking to force the whole Chigwedere clan to undergo a cleansing ceremony, claiming that if this did not happen, his father's goblins would wipe out the entire clan.

But Justice Marie-Anne Gowora, who was leading the bench, informed Mangwiza that the court would not proceed unless proper procedures were followed.

"This court abides by its rules and the laws and nothing else. The view of the court is that there is merit in argument raised by Mr Masawi that you did not properly approach this court and therefore you must revisit the process," said Gowora.

Mangwiza then tried to cite section 49 of the Constitution which provides special grounds for direct access to restricted persons, suggesting that due to his father's witchcraft powers, he has been rendered a restricted person.

Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza shot down his argument after she noted that it only applied to persons restricted by the State.

Justice Gowora also said the court could not proceed with the case on the basis that it was still pending in the lower courts.

"So you have matters pending at the Magistrates' Court and at the High Court. You have matters hanging there and you come to this court. You can't abandon one court and leave proceedings midway then jump to this court.

You have a multiplicity of cases and this is usually undesirable. We have gone through all the documents whichyou filed and there  is nothing in the papers to justify departure from the rules," Gowora said.

She noted that even if the court was to go ahead and hear the case, it would not give the order that Mangwiza and the 31 Chigwedere kinsfolk were seeking.

"The courts are handicapped in what they can do. It would be difficult for this court or any other court for that matter to give an order.

So the relief that is being sought is not the one that the court can be enforced.

"Zinatha is a voluntary organisation and not a public institution. It has its own constitution and there is a law which governs what they can do and what they cannot do. So it is better for you to seek recourse elsewhere, like the traditional courts," she said.

But Mangwiza argued that the Con-Court was their only refuge and they could not use the traditional courts since it meant Chigwedere has to preside over the case as the chief of the area.

At this juncture, Godfrey Chigwedere was asked to have his say as the second applicant, but could not say much as he broke down immediately.

"My family is perishing because of this man, if there is nothing that you can do, you the rulers must take a gun and shoot me right now because there is no point in living anymore," he said before breaking down into tears.

He had to be helped back to his seat by the other brother, Mafios Chigwedere.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Neat student accommodation available

4 bedroomed house to rent

4 roomed house on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

For sale is vw golf

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Solar systems on sale

For sale are sofas


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

22 mins ago | 252 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

25 mins ago | 245 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

45 mins ago | 408 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

1 hr ago | 814 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

2 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

2 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

2 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

4 hrs ago | 1564 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

4 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 889 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2897 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4010 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 980 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 851 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 811 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 729 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 499 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days