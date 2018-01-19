Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country was "open for business" after almost four decades of oppressive rule by former leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, who took the top job in November following Mugabe's dramatic resignation, said his priority now was embracing the international economy and modernizing infrastructure, in an interview with CNN's Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa pledged "zero tolerance on corruption" and said he was "doing everything possible to deal with our debts."

Asked whether people could trust the word of a man who worked closely with Mugabe for more than five decades, Mnangagwa said, "Those who want to live in the past can continue to live in the past. But those who want to see the future, where we are going, can look at what we are doing."



Source - online

