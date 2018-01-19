Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Factions return to haunt Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Divisions have returned to haunt Zanu-PF barely a month after a military operation rooted out members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction who were campaigning for former first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband.

While the military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy pulverised G40 elements, the subsequent retirement and deployment of top army chiefs in strategic positions in the governing party has angered civilians in Zanu-PF.

The disquiet has also created a rift among members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (Znlwva) who, along with the Team Lacoste faction, took a great risk of frustrating former president Robert Mugabe's attempts to anoint his wife as heir apparent ahead of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had to be assisted by the military to assume the top job.

There are concerns among a section of Znlwva and civilians that dominate the Team Lacoste faction that the military has to all intents and purposes usurped civilian control of the party ever since the dramatic fall of Mugabe last November after 37 years of misrule.

As consequent of the discord, Zanu-PF is now split into two camps - Team Lacoste and Cosleg.

Team Lacoste derives its name from Mnangagwa sobriquet "Ngwena" or crocodile while the moniker Cosleg is a fusion of two military investments that came about when Zimbabwe deployed almost half of the army in the late 1990s to defend the regime of slain Congolese leader Laurent Kabila against a rebel incursion backed by Uganda and Rwanda.

Cosleg is basically derived from Comiex Congo and Osleg - taken from the commercial arm of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) whose full name is Operation Sovereign Legitimacy.

Following the demise of G40, the military presence is Zanu-PF is now pervasive.

Top army chiefs now wield considerable influence in the party, among them Constantino Chiwenga, who was retired from ZDF to take up the position of vice president and second secretary of the ruling party and government.

Sitting along with Chiwenga in the party's supreme decision-making organ in-between congresses, the politburo, are decorated former army chiefs, retired air marshal Perrance Shiri and retired lieutenant general Sibusiso Moyo, who are committee members.

The party's commissariat is now headed by retired lieutenant general Engelbert Rugeje, whose appointment was at the expense of Victor Matemadanda, the secretary-general of Znlwva, who was stripped of that role at the ruling party's extraordinary congress held last December.

More appointments have since been made to the commissariat department where retired air vice marshal Henry Muchena and former director (internal) of the Central Intelligence Organisation Sydney Nyanungo now command strategic positions at the party's headquarters in Harare.

Some of the war veterans who led the anti-Mugabe crusade told the Daily News yesterday that they want an indaba with Mnangagwa to express their disquiet, saying it was becoming apparent that they were being reduced to spectators in a game in which they should be at the centre of the action.

"There is a strong feeling among war veterans that their contributions in removing Mugabe were not rewarded. Yes, we are being sidelined. Those who were benefiting under the Mugabe regime are the same people who are benefiting now," said Znlwva chairperson for Mashonaland Central, Sam Parirenyatwa.

"Right now, there are efforts to engage government. In fact, there are calls for a war veterans' indaba so that we reflect (on these developments). We did not get into party structures. For instance, in Mashonaland Central, all the positions were given to bystanders. We also lost the commissariat post to the military," added Parirenyatwa.

Parirenyatwa was one of the most visible figures in the Team Lacoste faction during its protracted war with G40 over Mugabe's succession.

Matemadanda down-played the emerging differences yesterday, accusing those who are crying foul of being the same people who attended Mugabe's divisive rallies and cheered while the G40 faction was still in control.

The Znlwva secretary-general, who is now the deputy minister of War Veterans, said those who were left out should eat a chill pill and give a chance to others.

"It is total discrimination to say the military should not have a role. We cannot discriminate people on the basis of their previous stations in life. The people who are discriminating against a certain group are being unfair, they cannot say a soldier should not get a job; it is wrong - even in other countries they get the jobs," said Matemadanda.

"We have our heroes, let us celebrate them. No civilian could talk about Zanu-PF until the military came in. The former freedom fighters gave them time to rule - this time we will not leave office because the civilians were the same people who were cheering Mugabe and Grace".

Respected University of Zimbabwe professor of political science, Eldred Masunungure, opined that the fallout between the military and the civilian part of the governing party was inevitable given that the military wing of Zanu-PF openly came out on November 15 and declared an interest in the country's politics.

"The military and the civilian division of Zanu-PF has always been part of the ruling party power structure since pre-independence. The guerrilla face is what constitutes the military side but it did not play out publicly. Now it is becoming more pronounced - the military is now expressing itself. This is not a new phenomenon but now the guerrillas see that time is running out and there will be tension with the civilian side of government," said Masunungure.

Maxwell Saungweme, another analyst, said the military versus Lacoste factionalism was a clear indicator that more is coming and factionalism is in the DNA of not only Zanu-PF but Zimbabwe's politics.

He said the military intervention was never about Mnangagwa being president, but Chiwenga taking a huge step forward to realising his alleged presidential ambitions.

"If you recall some time back, I said to this paper that when you see military generals getting PhDs, they are ambitious and they will be eying the Commander-in-Chief post. Chiwenga is an ambitious general and the coup was a step in achieving his ambition," said Saungweme.

"He could not have taken over now as it would have been clear to all, including the ineffective African Union and the Southern African Development Community that it was a coup: So Mnangagwa's presidency is just part of Chiwenga's calculated ascendency to the presidency".

Academic and researcher Ibbo Mandaza said civilians and some war veterans were just pawns in the military scheme of things. "The main thrust of the coup is an assertion by the military which used the war veterans as pawns. Clearly, the war veterans association had been used to entailment, the military of former guerrilla movements thinks this is their time to eat and they are making no secret about that," said Mandaza.

The history of factionalism in Zanu-PF is as old as the party itself.

Factionalism became more pronounced in the 1990s when Zanu-PF was torn between factions loyal to Mnangagwa and retired army general Solomon Mujuru (now late).

When Mujuru died in a suspicious fire at his farm in Beatrice in August 2011, his wife, Joice, became the face of the faction.

Before his death, Mujuru had masterminded his wife's ascendancy to the position of vice president ahead of Mnangagwa. But after his death, his wife became exposed to Zanu-PF hawks who schemed her ouster in 2014.

Immediately after Mujuru's ouster, another faction, G40, emerged to fight Mnangagwa's Team Lacoste between 2014 and mid November last year when the military, under Chiwenga, stepped in to annihilate G40.

The re-emergence of factions in the ruling party is among early signs of discord in the new administration.

Another highlight of the divisions came to the fore when the leadership clashed over the firing of at least 30 senior cops.

Although Mnangagwa reversed the decision and only "retire" nine - the battle lines between Cosleg and Team Lacoste are now well-defined, according to sources.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Mazda mvp on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

Sliding doors on sale

Pajero on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Magrim and tyre on sale

Mercedes sprinter door handles

To rent is 3 bedroom house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo publicly 'shames' wife Sonja

1 hr ago | 414 Views

SA Scandal actor 'Bra Eddie' dies at 68

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zvishavane CBD accident kills one

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Elections will be a walk over for us,' boasts MDC-T and yet have already started complaining of rigging

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kariba Mayor's Cheer Fund still alive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Woman axed to death, lover and hubby nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1396 Views

VST Enterprises codes a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

The UZ's most eccentric and calculative PhD genius!

6 hrs ago | 1627 Views

The experience of coming home

6 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are remorseless killers - MLF

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Surely families of 50,000 Gukurahundi victims should be force to reckon with

8 hrs ago | 818 Views

There is no sincerity on corruption

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Nelson Chamisa conspiracy theorists

9 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Presidium must solve the issue of Zipra/Zapu Properties with urgency - Ex Zipra cadre

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa finally emerged out of Mugabe's shadow in Davos only to prove what a fool he is

9 hrs ago | 7653 Views

Mnangagwa meets Swiss President

10 hrs ago | 3295 Views

A report of Zimbabwe genocide

10 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Mnangagwa breaking new grounds as he pushes for economic turnaround

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabwe state media should no longer be treasonous and unpatriotic

11 hrs ago | 535 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis published - finally

11 hrs ago | 7295 Views

Mnangangwa cracks down on hidden wealth

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa's axe seen shifting to CIOs

11 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa bans live elephant trade

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa and Matebele genocide denialism and minimalism

12 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

13 hrs ago | 3408 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

13 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

14 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

14 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

15 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

15 hrs ago | 3532 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

15 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

15 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

15 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

15 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

16 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

16 hrs ago | 2301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days